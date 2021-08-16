Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Decreases By 41.9%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSR stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60. TSR has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Get TSR alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $54,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,113 shares of company stock worth $268,214 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.