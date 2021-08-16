Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Grows By 57.1%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TKHVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

