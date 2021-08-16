Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Rises By 68.6%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.73 on Monday. Turmeric Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.