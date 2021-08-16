Short Interest in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Increases By 53.3%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TYME traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,198,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,394,617.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,575 shares of company stock worth $821,612. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

