Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Declines By 44.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 68,973 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 30.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UGP. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

