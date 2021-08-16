Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Grows By 78.6%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

UNAM stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43. Unico American has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.16.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

