Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rises By 62.0%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,307,300 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the July 15th total of 2,041,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,614.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

