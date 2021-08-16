Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Declines By 46.1%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 14,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Verastem by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,700,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at $285,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

