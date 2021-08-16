Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Rises By 54.1%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $19.88 on Monday. Wajax has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

