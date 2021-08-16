Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Rises By 50.6%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

WANdisco stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.98.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

