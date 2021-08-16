Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Decreases By 37.8%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 508.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

