Showcase Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Showcase has a total market cap of $570,972.55 and $529,821.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.70 or 1.00036050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00904438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.51 or 0.06827320 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,812,160 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

