SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $140,846.64 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,418. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $685.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,231 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,783 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

