Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Down 38.8% in July

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SRRA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

