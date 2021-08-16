Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.57. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 127 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
