Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.57. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 127 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

