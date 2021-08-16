Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Tops $0.0023

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.76 million and $4,473.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00060759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00906564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

