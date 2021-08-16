Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Signify Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of SGFY opened at $26.00 on Monday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $105,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $68,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $53,168,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

