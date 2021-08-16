Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given New $49.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $28.98 on Monday. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 379,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,548,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

