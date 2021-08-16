Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading 3.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Silverback Therapeutics traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $306,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

