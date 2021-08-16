Similarweb Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Similarweb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

SMWB opened at $23.00 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $197,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $13,789,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.