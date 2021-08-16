Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.41.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.67 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

