Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.18% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after buying an additional 75,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,879,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $112.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.68.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

