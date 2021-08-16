SingularityDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.12 or 0.00930026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046821 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

