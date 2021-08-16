Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.9 days.

SKSBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $29.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.