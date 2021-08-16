SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SKIL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. 203,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,849. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

