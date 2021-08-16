SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.38. SkyWest posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SKYW stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. SkyWest has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

