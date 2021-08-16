Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Slack Technologies worth $37,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter worth $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WORK opened at $45.20 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,221,366.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.