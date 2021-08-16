Slam Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Slam’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Slam had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Slam’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Slam has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Get Slam alerts:

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAMU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.