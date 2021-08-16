Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.2 days.

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of SLTTF stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.