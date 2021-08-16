SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $17.33. SM Energy shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 4,466 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

