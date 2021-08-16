SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $170,194.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00159008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,940.94 or 0.99951681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.45 or 0.00914760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.77 or 0.06876753 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using U.S. dollars.

