SmartKey Price Tops $0.15 (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $27.08 million and approximately $618,592.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartKey has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00892713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00101931 BTC.

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

