SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 13014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Specifically, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

