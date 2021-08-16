Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.17 (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $215.98 million and approximately $131.82 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 1,236,397,126 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

