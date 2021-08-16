Smoothy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $839,808.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $839,808.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00132631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00159476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,005.18 or 1.00286957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.00915596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.95 or 0.06879676 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

