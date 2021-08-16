Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.38

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 214644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

