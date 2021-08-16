SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005713 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

