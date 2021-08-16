Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 23rd (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Soaring Eagle Acquisition had issued 150,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Soaring Eagle Acquisition by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

