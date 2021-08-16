Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $15,942,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 134,038 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 129,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 178.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

SQM opened at $54.28 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

