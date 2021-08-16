Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,095. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 192,502 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

