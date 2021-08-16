Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the July 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

SCGLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

