Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 15,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

