Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Cap Hits $14.66 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $3.04 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.18 or 1.00048838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00910640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,957,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

