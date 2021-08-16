Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.10

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Sompo alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.