Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Up 7.4%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $40.96. 122,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,545,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Get Sonos alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.