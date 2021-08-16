Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.