South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.
South State stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. South State has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12.
In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
