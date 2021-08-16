South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

South State stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. South State has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

