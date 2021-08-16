South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

South32 stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. South32 has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.97.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

