S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $85,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

