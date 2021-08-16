S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $444.68

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $444.68 and last traded at $444.63, with a volume of 22165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $441.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

